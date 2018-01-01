The biggest winners and losers of 2017

Let's start with a massive understatement and call it a good year for Jacinda Ardern. The girl from Morrinsville is now the most powerful person in the country after a remarkable campaign effort against a well-entrenched National Government.

After taking the opposition reins from a flagging Andrew Little, Jacinda faced the Herculean task of taking on Bill English’s comfortable double-digit lead in the polls with only weeks until election day.

However Jacinda's charisma, energy and strong footing in policy combined to give her 'Let's do this' campaign created a 'Yes, we can' momentum. Helen Clark herself said Jacinda pulled off a near miracle being elected, and that’s hard to argue, considering she started the election race at a huge disadvantage and was comfortably beaten by National in overall votes on the day itself.

The overwhelming wave of enthusiasm Jacinda brought with her into the Beehive is undeniable. While the rosy glow of a new government fades and the practical reality of actual governance sets in, it's up to Jacinda and her team to prove that Labour can deliver on their lofty promises.

Loser: Bill English