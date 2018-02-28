Opinion: The problem with Sky is it's just not very good

OPINION: I am one of the ever-dwindling number of Sky subscribers, not out of any loyalty to the channel, but because I keep forgetting to cancel.

Every month when I pay my bill, I I think I should give them a call and quit, and save myself the $100 or so I fork out.



Sky's announcement today that it's splitting the packages might delay my decision to quit the channel, but it's not really about the money.

The reason I want to cancel is Sky TV, in New Zealand at least, is just not very good anymore.

If you take out Sky Sports, which at best is good, but most times is average, what's left is a bunch of shows even Netflix wouldn't buy.

There are some things I would miss - the news channels for example - but most of them are available online.

My young son likes the children's channels, but like the news, most of the shows he likes are available elsewhere free.

The basic package channels, such as the Comedy Channel, Food Channel and UK TV, just loop the same old shows over and over again. And then at the weekend, they have the audacity to replay those shows as marathons.

The movies are old and are re-played so often, you get sick of seeing them advertised.

Too often I sit down with the Sky remote, flick through the channels and there is nothing decent to watch. This is a a cardinal sin in these days of internet TV, where providers such as Netflix and Lightbox always have something you can binge on.

And this is what, as a consumer, really irks me. Sky hasn't tried to keep me engaged with its programmes.

As subscribers have left and its revenues have fallen, it has reacted by feeding me more and more dross - and expecting me to pay for it.

And it's not cheap - my package is more than double Netflix and Lightbox combined.

It has been clear, as a viewer, Sky has struggled to keep up with the new generation of internet TV providers. It has clearly struggled to pay for decent programmes.

It has reacted far too late and now seems archaic next to Netflix.

I spent Christmas in the UK and Sky is facing the same challenges from internet TV there. In Europe, Netflix offers much more than it does here and is even more of a threat.

You also have the terrestrial TV companies - such as the BBC's iplayer - offering excellent on-demand services.

Aside from sport, there seemed little reason to subscribe to Sky in the UK. It's getting that way here.

If Sky really wants to retain the customers it has, it should provide excellent programmes for the money it charges.

Even with the split and the cheaper rates, the current programmes simply aren't worth the money.

Mark Longley is the managing editor of Newshub Digital.