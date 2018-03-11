Simon Bridges reveals National Party reshuffle

National leader Simon Bridges has revealed the party's new caucus line-up.

Deputy leader Paula Bennett remains in second position, while defeated leadership contender Amy Adams has risen to third.

Judith Collins, who Mr Bridges also defeated in the party's leadership contest after Bill English resigned, has been given a promotion, rising 10 places to National's fourth highest position.

She has picked up housing and urban development planning, including RMA reform.



Also rising up the ranks is Rotorua MP Todd McClay, who has been promoted from number 12 to number five. He will speak about foreign affairs and tourism.

Both David Carter and Gerry Brownlee have fallen out of the top five.

Another rival for the leadership, Mark Mitchell, will speak about justice, defence and disarmament.

