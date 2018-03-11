Simon Bridges reveals National Party reshuffle

National leader Simon Bridges has revealed the party's new caucus line-up.
Deputy leader Paula Bennett remains in second position, while defeated leadership contender Amy Adams has risen to third.
Judith Collins, who Mr Bridges also defeated in the party's leadership contest after Bill English resigned, has been given a promotion, rising 10 places to National's fourth highest position.
She has picked up housing and urban development planning, including RMA reform.
Also rising up the ranks is Rotorua MP Todd McClay, who has been promoted from number 12 to number five. He will speak about foreign affairs and tourism.
Both David Carter and Gerry Brownlee have fallen out of the top five.
Another rival for the leadership, Mark Mitchell, will speak about justice, defence and disarmament.
Women are well-represented in the line-up, with three in the top five positions. There are eight women in total in the top 20 positions,
"The team I have announced today reflects the strength and talents of the women in our caucus," Mr Bridges said in a statement.
He also took a jab at the concept of gender quotas, saying that the women in his line-up were "there on merit".
"Unlike our opponents who believe in quotas and catering to special and competing interests, the National Party believes in rewarding hard work and success - in Parliament and out of it."
Mr Bridges said the new National line-up would be an "alternative Government in waiting" which will hold the Ardern-Peters Government to account.
He said the refreshed shadow cabinet features both old and new faces, mixing experience with emerging talent.
"It will effectively hold this weak Coalition Government to account and ensure the National Party earns the trust of New Zealanders and the right to govern in their interests in 2020."
