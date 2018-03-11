'The law sucks': Meet the green fairies risking it all for access to marijuana

While there have been steps towards decriminalising marijuana for the terminally ill, there's been no action for those living with chronic pain.

People who take marijuana for pain relief are still technically criminals, and those who are supplying it to them are putting their lives on the line.

Co-leader of the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party Maki Herbert is one of those people who are risking it all to relieve her own chronic pain and others who are suffering in her community.

"I'm not just doing this for myself - it's for everyone. The law sucks. They're just making criminals out of us."

In December, the Labour Party introduced the Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill, which focused on providing a legal defence for the terminally ill with less than a year to live, to possess and use cannabis. In other words, they can use homegrown marijuana.

"It's only catering for us very small sector of the community who have been given a death sentence anyway."

People like Ms Herbert are known as 'green fairies'. She says this Bill gives them no protection, and while chronic pain sufferers could get medicinal cannabis products through their doctors, it's far too expensive.

"A lot of our people can't afford the $1200, $1400 for a spray. We need to be thinking about affordability for our people - it can't be only for the rich because that's what it is at the moment."

Until further changes are made, Ms Herbert and those suffering with chronic pain using homegrown remedies will remain on the wrong side of the law.

"I believe in what I'm doing and there's a whole lot of other people who are like me, believe in what we're doing."

Watch the video for the full report.

The Hui