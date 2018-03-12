All Blacks Sevens go down to United States in quarter-finals of Vancouver tournament

All Blacks Sevens coach Clarke Laidlaw says inconsistency has proven costly for his team at the business end of Vancouver Sevens.

After progressing through pool play unbeaten, in the process racking up a 33-14 win over series leaders South Africa, the New Zealanders lost both play-off games on Monday.

They were outplayed 17-0 in the quarter-finals by last week's Las Vegas Sevens winners the United States, then fell 21-17 to England in the fifth-place semi- finals.

Laidlaw described the back-to-back losses as disappointing, particularly given how well the Kiwis played in downing South Africa.

"The way we played was probably as well as we've played at any stage of the season, so to come out this morning and not replicate that is really frustrating and disappointing," he said.

"I don't think we're feeling the pressure so much, I think it's us trying to build our game - maybe we were trying to build it a little bit too quickly.

"Maybe we lost our real clarity in how we wanted to play."

Fiji defeated Kenya 31-12 in the final to close in on top spot in the standings while South Africa saw off the US 29-7 in the bronze medal game to be eight points clear at the top with four rounds remaining.

New Zealand now sits third on the overall standings.

The All Blacks Sevens will contest the Hong Kong Sevens on April 6-8 before beginning their Commonwealth Games campaign on the Gold Coast five days later.

