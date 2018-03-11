Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson rues poor batting during series-deciding loss to England

Blackcaps skipper Kane Williamson has been left rueing his team's inconsistencies, particularly with the bat, during their seven-wicket loss to England.

New Zealand's batsmen failed to fire in the series-deciding ODI in Christchurch, as they set England 224 to win - which was successfully chased down with 104 balls remaining.

Speaking to reporters after the loss, Williamson praised England's bowlers for putting New Zealand under early pressure to set up the win.

"We had to make good decisions, but we lacked discipline with the bat," he said. The disappointing thing was too many soft dismissals through that middle order.

"We failed to adapt over a period of time on a good surface that was a little soft to start and the ball stood up. There were definite decision-making errors on our part.

"We failed to adapt on a surface that was a little bit soft perhaps to start and the ball stood up a little bit."

Williamson came to the defence of openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, who both have struggled in the series.