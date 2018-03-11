Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson rues poor batting during series-deciding loss to England

Blackcaps skipper Kane Williamson has been left rueing his team's inconsistencies, particularly with the bat, during their seven-wicket loss to England.
New Zealand's batsmen failed to fire in the series-deciding ODI in Christchurch, as they set England 224 to win - which was successfully chased down with 104 balls remaining.
Speaking to reporters after the loss, Williamson praised England's bowlers for putting New Zealand under early pressure to set up the win.
"We had to make good decisions, but we lacked discipline with the bat," he said. The disappointing thing was too many soft dismissals through that middle order.
"We failed to adapt over a period of time on a good surface that was a little soft to start and the ball stood up. There were definite decision-making errors on our part.
"We failed to adapt on a surface that was a little bit soft perhaps to start and the ball stood up a little bit."
Williamson came to the defence of openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, who both have struggled in the series.
Guptill scored 113 runs in the five-match series, while Munro only scored 56.
"Both of them are match-winners at the top. Both have played innings that contribute a long way towards winning games.
"It's just a shame this series, that they weren't able to put it together at the same time.
"Credit to the way England bowled - they put us under pressure for long periods but at the same time, the wicket was a good surface and we did want a lot more from the bat."
England skipper Eoin Morgan also paid tribute to his hard-working bowlers for putting New Zealand under pressure early.
"We really did create opportunities by building pressure, and our two spinners really did take advantage of a little bit of turn," he said.
"Chris Woakes has been outstanding. He contributes a huge amount down the order or us, and leads our attack with the ball."
New Zealand won't play in another ODI series until October when they face Pakistan.
They now turn their attention to the upcoming two-Test series against the English, which gets underway on March 22.
