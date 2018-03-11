Cricket South Africa apologises over Sonny Bill Williams masks

An apologetic Cricket South Africa (CSA) is in damage control over a photograph showing two of its officials posing with fans wearing Sonny Bill Williams masks in Port Elizabeth.

An image emerged on Saturday of Clive Eksteen and Altaaf Kazi grinning with three supporters, who donned the masks in an oafish attempt to taunt David Warner during the second Test.

Eksteen is CSA's head of commercial and marketing, while Kazi is the body's head of communications.

CSA is probing the matter. Both officials are under investigation for associating themselves with the unsavoury attempt to embarrass Warner and wife Candice, who had attended day one at St George's Park with the couple's two children.