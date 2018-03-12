Door on Lima Sopoaga's All Black career not shut but is closing - Steve Hansen

The All Blacks have refused to close the door on Lima Sopoaga's Test career, but will only bring the England-bound playmaker back into the frame in case of injury to another player.

Sopoaga, set to join Wasps at the end of 2018, has not been included in the Kiwis' first Test camp of the year in Christchurch.

An assured first five-eighth and metronomic goalkicker, Sopoaga served as back up to Beauden Barrett throughout 2017, starting in one Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia.

He played 10 Tests in 2017 and has played 16 in total.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen told reporters on Monday that he'd be happy to call on Sopoaga, but only if Barrett or another first-five fell over.