Door on Lima Sopoaga's All Black career not shut but is closing - Steve Hansen

The All Blacks have refused to close the door on Lima Sopoaga's Test career, but will only bring the England-bound playmaker back into the frame in case of injury to another player.
Sopoaga, set to join Wasps at the end of 2018, has not been included in the Kiwis' first Test camp of the year in Christchurch.
An assured first five-eighth and metronomic goalkicker, Sopoaga served as back up to Beauden Barrett throughout 2017, starting in one Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia.
He played 10 Tests in 2017 and has played 16 in total.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen told reporters on Monday that he'd be happy to call on Sopoaga, but only if Barrett or another first-five fell over.
Damian McKenzie is likely to become Barrett's Test back-up after Sopoaga's departure, while Richie Mo'unga continues to shine for the Crusaders.
Mo'unga, however, is currently nursing a broken jaw.
"There's no point bringing him into the camp when he is going - the policy that we've always had with people that are going is, if they're playing so much better than anyone else, we'll pick them," Hansen said of Sopoaga.
"If they're not, we won't.
"It'd be fair to say that Beauden is probably our No.1 and Lima's been our No.2, (so) if something were to happen to Beauden, Lima would certainly be in the fold."
The opening three Super Rugby rounds have been especially brutal on Kiwi sides, with scores of Test regulars and hopefuls wounded on the sidelines.
Stalwarts Ryan Crotty and Sam Whitelock both exited with head knocks in the Crusaders' last-up loss to the Hurricanes.
They have not joined up with the All Blacks' "foundation" camp - held solely for South Island-based players - this week.
Hansen admitted the injury toll - also including the likes of Kane Hames, Brodie Retallick, Mo'unga and the long-term absences of Kieran Read, Israel Dagg, Owen Franks and Joe Moody - was growing irksome.
"It's part of our game," Hansen said.
"Last year, we used 21 replacements ourselves, a record number.
"It's a physical game we play and when you start playing derbies from the get- go, there's no more physical derbies than that."
NZN