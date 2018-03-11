EPL wrap: Chris Wood scores twice against West Ham, Manchester United beat Liverpool

Chris Wood has scored twice for Burnley as tensions at West Ham reached boiling point during their 3-0 defeat as fans invaded the pitch while others vented their anger at the club's board.
Ashley Barnes had just put Burnley ahead early in the second half when a fan ran on to the pitch until Hammers captain Mark Noble intervened and shoved him to the ground.
Another two supporters then came on and were eventually led away by defender James Collins.
It was Burnley's second goal, scored by Chris Wood, which proved the final straw for hundreds of fans, who charged along the concourse between the tiers of the stadium they hate so much to gather underneath the directors' box to chant "sack the board and "you destroyed our club".
Wood scored a third goal as West Ham imploded on and off the pitch, with the team three points above the relegation zone and no doubt facing serious repercussions from the game's authorities.
Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford to cement second place in the Premier League.
Rashford, starting in the Premier League for the first time since Boxing Day, opened the scoring on 14 minutes after latching on to Romelu Lukaku's knockdown from a long clearance by goalkeeper David De Gea.
The Belgium forward again had a hand in the second on 24 minutes, playing in Juan Mata before the ball broke to Rashford, whose shot took a slight deflection as United doubled their lead in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.
Liverpool fought back in the second half, reducing the deficit on 66 minutes when defender Eric Bailly sliced Sadio Mane's cross into his own net at the near post.
United, though, held off their rivals to move five clear of the Reds and 13 behind leaders Manchester City, who play relegation-battlers Stoke on Monday night.
Bottom club West Brom took an early lead against Leicester before eventually losing 4-1 at The Hawthorns.
The Baggies, on the back of six straight defeats, went ahead on eight minutes through Salomon Rondon but Leicester equalised on 21 minutes after a breakaway goal from Jamie Vardy.
Riyad Mahrez put Leicester in front on 62 minutes, with substitute Kelechi Iheanacho heading in a late third and Vicente Iborra adding a fourth from a corner in stoppage time.
Newcastle dispatched Southampton 3-0 at St James' Park to move away from the drop zone.
Kenedy fired the hosts ahead inside two minutes and then grabbed his second on 29 minutes following a swift counter-attack from a Southampton corner.
Matt Ritchie made it 3-0 just before the hour to lift Newcastle to 13th place while Southampton remain 17th, just a point outside the relegation zone with rivals Crystal Palace and Stoke holding a game in hand.
Everton ended Brighton's recent good run with a 2-0 win at Goodison Park.
Gaetan Bong's own goal broke the deadlock on the hour before Turkey forward Cenk Tosun scored his first home goal to wrap up the points with 15 minutes left.
Brighton finished the match with 10 men after midfielder Anthony Knockaert was dismissed for a high challenge on Leighton Baines. Everton striker Wayne Rooney then saw a late penalty saved.
Swansea also had a player sent off as they battled to a goalless draw at Huddersfield.
Forward Jordan Ayew was shown a red card after just 11 minutes for a high tackle on Jonathan Hogg.
Huddersfield, though, could not make their advantage count and remain in 15th.
