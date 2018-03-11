EPL wrap: Chris Wood scores twice against West Ham, Manchester United beat Liverpool

Chris Wood has scored twice for Burnley as tensions at West Ham reached boiling point during their 3-0 defeat as fans invaded the pitch while others vented their anger at the club's board.

Ashley Barnes had just put Burnley ahead early in the second half when a fan ran on to the pitch until Hammers captain Mark Noble intervened and shoved him to the ground.

Another two supporters then came on and were eventually led away by defender James Collins.

It was Burnley's second goal, scored by Chris Wood, which proved the final straw for hundreds of fans, who charged along the concourse between the tiers of the stadium they hate so much to gather underneath the directors' box to chant "sack the board and "you destroyed our club".

Wood scored a third goal as West Ham imploded on and off the pitch, with the team three points above the relegation zone and no doubt facing serious repercussions from the game's authorities.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford to cement second place in the Premier League.

Rashford, starting in the Premier League for the first time since Boxing Day, opened the scoring on 14 minutes after latching on to Romelu Lukaku's knockdown from a long clearance by goalkeeper David De Gea.