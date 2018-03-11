Hurricanes assistant John Plumtree has All Blacks coach aspirations

Hurricanes assistant John Plumtree is no different to any rugby player plying their trade in New Zealand in having aspirations to be a part of the All Blacks set-up.

He has already been confirmed to take over departing Hurricanes head coach Chris Boyd's role, having served as his right-hand man for the past three Super Rugby seasons.

Speaking to Andrew Gourdie and Jim Kayes on RadioLIVE, Plumtree admits he has ambitions to coach the All Blacks and would seek opportunities abroad should the offer never arise.

"Absolutely, but timing's everything and I don't know what's going to happen after the World Cup in terms of All Blacks and All Blacks coaches and that," he said.

"I'm busy with the Hurricanes now for the next three years after his year, so whatever happens after that happens.

"I'm not scared to pack a bag and go overseas - it doesn't really worry me - so wait and see."

Plumtree is confident his relationship with Boyd hasn't taken a turn for the worse since being announced as his successor from next season.

Boyd will become the Director of Rugby at the Northampton Saints in August, but Plumtree is optimistic about their working relationship until the move.

"Our focus is mainly on 2018, and in our spare time when we do get bit of a break we swing our attention to the future - but we're both professional and try and make sure that we best by what's right in front of us now," he said.

"At times we have different opinions. It is a marriage; it will always be a happy one."