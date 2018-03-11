Hurricanes assistant John Plumtree has All Blacks coach aspirations

Hurricanes assistant John Plumtree is no different to any rugby player plying their trade in New Zealand in having aspirations to be a part of the All Blacks set-up.
He has already been confirmed to take over departing Hurricanes head coach Chris Boyd's role, having served as his right-hand man for the past three Super Rugby seasons.
Speaking to Andrew Gourdie and Jim Kayes on RadioLIVE, Plumtree admits he has ambitions to coach the All Blacks and would seek opportunities abroad should the offer never arise.
"Absolutely, but timing's everything and I don't know what's going to happen after the World Cup in terms of All Blacks and All Blacks coaches and that," he said.
"I'm busy with the Hurricanes now for the next three years after his year, so whatever happens after that happens.
"I'm not scared to pack a bag and go overseas - it doesn't really worry me - so wait and see."
Plumtree is confident his relationship with Boyd hasn't taken a turn for the worse since being announced as his successor from next season.
Boyd will become the Director of Rugby at the Northampton Saints in August, but Plumtree is optimistic about their working relationship until the move.
"Our focus is mainly on 2018, and in our spare time when we do get bit of a break we swing our attention to the future - but we're both professional and try and make sure that we best by what's right in front of us now," he said.
"At times we have different opinions. It is a marriage; it will always be a happy one."
The Hurricanes seem to have got their Super Rugby campaign back on track following a 29-19 win over the defending champion Crusaders on Saturday.
Plumtree was happy with the performance, and is finally starting to see the payoff from a gruelling pre-season.
"For the first 30 minutes I thought the boys were outstanding," he said.
"We wanted a big start, we wanted to make sure we were physical when we had the ball and when we didn't have the ball.
"We knew the Crusaders were tough to break down so we had to run hard at them and just build some pressure and we knew if we could do that we'd be in with a shout.
"We've been building towards that, we worked hard through the summer - it was just a matter of all the boys being on the same page and having the confidence to come off the line hard together."
