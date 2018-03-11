Kiwi shot put star Tom Walsh's valiant message after ninth consecutive title

Kiwi shot put star Tom Walsh has fired warning shots at his Commonwealth Games rivals after wrapping up his ninth consecutive title with a workmanlike performance at the national athletics championships in Hamilton.

The Olympic bronze medallist, coming off a gold medal-winning showing at the world indoor championships last week, was unsurprisingly below his best - but still managed a solid 21.58m effort at Porritt Stadium on Sunday.

The 26-year-old didn't threaten the New Zealand record 22.31m he set in Birmingham a week ago but looked sharp across the circle in opening with 21.22m before building to his fourth-round winning effort.

Walsh was pleased with the performance considering the amount of travelling he's endured, and can't wait to unleash his newfound power on a bigger stage.

"I'm bigger, faster and stronger than I have ever been," he said.

"My squat went up 20kgs, my deadlift went up 40kgs, my bench went up 10kg, my vertical jump has gone up and my throwing is going up.

"I'm in a great place at the moment - I just got to nail that technique when I got that freshness, and the hardest part is when I have the freshness lining up because I have all this horsepower and it's new to me and I don't know what to do with it, so expect big things."

The outdoor world champion now contests two inner city competitions next week, taking on six 21m-plus throwers in Timaru and Christchurch as he builds towards next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Leading his international competition will be American Ryan Whiting, who will be joined by Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold medallist O'Dayne Richards from Jamaica, Australia champion Damien Birkenhead and rising Polish star Konrad Bukowiecki.

