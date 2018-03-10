Live updates: Super Rugby - Hurricanes vs Crusaders

Hurricanes 29 19 Crusaders (Refresh browser for latest score)

Fulltime: It's Over! Beaudy Barrett knocks the ball on in the midfield and that's all she wrote. Great first half .. second half was a bit poor. Lots of errors. Big win for the Hurricanes showing their credentials are title winning ones for 2018.

85mins: Still going. Penalty Crusaders. They kick for touch and we keep playing. Lineout on their own 20m line.

83mins: Some serious overtime here. Penalty to the Hurricanes again ... they opt for a scrum 5m.

81mins: Hurricanes still on attack here ... 5m out.

80mins: Hurricanes have a final chance to run some salt. They win a scrum penalty .. Barrett finds touch 5m out.

78mins: Breakout from the Hurricanes. Perenara and Shields combine as the Canes get to halfway but Shields loses the ball in the tackle. Scrum Crusaders.

76mins: Crusaders on the attack again. Matt Todd runs through a huge hole in the middle of the park .. gets to within 20m ... ball shifts to the right and Romano with another knock on and the chance is gone. Ardie Savea with a great tackle.

74mins: Poor kicking option from Beaudy Barrett ... out on the full and the Crusaders have an attacking lineout 20m out ... oh geez ... knock on from Romano and another chance is blown.

72mins: Lineout Crusaders 30m out ... they maul .. it collapses and that is another turnover. Hurricanes defensive scrum 25m out.

71mins: Defensive bomb from Beaudy almost comes off ... Jordie just couldn't quite pull the ball in .. it goes forward and the Crusaders have a scrum on the Hurricanes 10m line.

69mins: Another Crusaders turnover. They won the ball at the kick off but Funnell is caught in a great tackle from Fatialofa ... it's ruled a maul and he can't get the ball back. Scrum 30m out from their own line for the Hurricanes.

67mins: PENALTY GOAL HURRICANES. Superb kick from Barrett. 50m with the angle and the lead is now out to 10 points.

66mins: Lineout is messy and the Crusaders have the ball .. oh .. penalty Hurricanes... Taufua holding on at the ruck ... TJ Perenra with good work over the ball. Jordie will have a shot from 40m out - 10m in.

65mins: Crusaders defence holds. Laumape with a pointless little dab through the defensive line ... Bridge cleans up.. Drummond finds touch. Hurricanes lineout on the Crusaders 10m line.

63mins: Penalty Hurricanes...illegal scrumaging by Crusaders prop Chris King. Barrett clears to the Crusaders 10m line.

62mins: Not straight at the lineout from Ben Funnell and the Hurricanes get let off the hook. Defensive scrum 30m out from their own line.

60mins: Mistake from Bidwell-Curtis in the midfield and the Canes have an attacking lineout 35m out ... but Laumape loses the ball forward off a bullett Beauden Barrett pass ... Penalty Crusaders ... high tackle from Chris Eves and the Crusaders can clear .... Hunt finds touch 30m out from the Hurricanes line.

58mins: And the Crusaders back on attack after a mistake from Jordie Barrett. Not making much headway and now the Canes have turned it over ... Luke Romano tries to crash through the defensive line but Ben May with a great ball and all tackle ... Romano can't get to the ground and it's ruled a maul and the Crisaders can't get the ball back. Defensive scrum for the Canes.

55mins: TRY CRUSADERS: Michael Alaalatoa. Great defence from the Hurricanes at the lineout ... managed to repel the drive....Crusaders on the pick and go but can't break through....but Alaalatoa is claiming a try at the base of the goal post pad... replay confirms he got the ball down and the Crusaders are within a converted try.

53mins: Messy from the Crusaders at the lineout but Drummond recovers well. Romano hits the ball up and is the Canes are pinged again for an illegal tackle form Riccatelli. Lineout 5m for the Crusaders.

51mins: Another penalty .. this time at the maul. Side entrtyy against Brad Shields ... Take 2 but this time the Crusaders are 5m out.

50mins: Crusaders dominate at scrum time again .... earn a penalty and Hunt clears. Lineout Crusaders on the Hurricanes 10m line.

49mins: Hurricanes have a midfield scrum 30m out ... ball was unplayable at ruck time.

47mins: Hurricanes playing from inside their own half .... good phase play and another penalty against the Crusaders at the ruck .. that's 10 ruck penalties in total tonight, Barrett clears and the Canes reset from the Crusaders 10m line.

45mins: Penalty for the Crusaders. Great defence at the lineout sacks the maul. Hurricaes pinged for sealing off the ball. Hunt clears to their own 30m.

44mins: Hurricanes have a penalty. Gareth Evans off the back of the scrum ... gies close. Matt Todd pinged for holding on at the tackle. Canes opt for a lineout 5m out.

42mins: Crusaders on attack ... lovely pass from Hunt finds George Bridge wide open and he is up to the Hurricanes 30m mark. At 7 phases now ...Oh oh ... intercept by Chris Eves off a Bidwell-Curtis pass .... he tries the offload and Laumape kicks it forward but Bridge cleans it up. Scrum 5m for the Hurricanes.

41mins: Box kick from Bryn Hall ... Jordie loses the ball forward .. his first mistake tonight. Crusaders scrum on halfway.

2nd Half: Beauden Barrett gets us underway for the second forty.

Halftime: Comes to nothing for the Crusaders. Mataele loses the ball forward after 5 phases and the players head to the sheds. That was a big 7-points for the Crusaders just before halftime ... 21 points would have been a tough haul to pull back but if the Crusaders can score first after the half then it will be game on.

39mins: Midfield scrum for the Crusaders on halfway. Mistake from Ben Lam. This will be the last play of the half as the hooter goes.

38mins: TRY CRUSADERS: Jordan Taufua. That is Crusader rugby! Textbook lineout drive/maul play form the 2017 champions. 20m they rumbled and Taufua ends up with the ball over the line. Great reply to a poor piece of play from Hunt. Try is converted.

37mins: Crusaders have a lineout 20m out after a head high tackle in the midfield by Laumape.

33mins: TRY HURRICANES: Matt Proctor. Oh dear. That is not Crusader rugby. Hunt tries to clear from the ruck after the kick off ... great pressure form Shields as he charges the kick down and Proctor is all by himself ... collects the ball .. and wipes out Mataele's great try moments ago. Barrett can't convert.

31mins: TRY CRUSADERS: Manasa Mataele. Good phase play from the Crusaders. Hunt shifts the ball down their right hand side and finds Taylor who breaks through .. off loads to Mataele and he carries over three Hurricanes defenders to score in the corner. Hunt can't convert.

29mins: Beudy clears from the scrum but can't find touch and the Crusaders have worked it back into attacking territory.

27mins: Criminal from Codie Taylor. Lineout not straight. Hurricanes scum 10m out from their own goal line.

25mins: Hurricanes playing with a ton of confidence ... throwing the ball around at will. Julian Savea looking very good at contact ... he has slimmed down a bit. Crusaders keep making mistake. Crusaders currently in possesion 40m out and they earn a penalty. Early tackle on Matt Todd. Hunt kicks for touch and the Crusaders have a lineout 10m out.

21mins: TRY HURRICANES: Ben Lam. Canes scrum holds and Laumape looks to bust through. TJ's box kick is not good and the Crusaders will bring it back. Crockett loses the ball forward and the Hurricanes shift it through Perenara .. out to Jordie who draws in the winger and Lam gasses David Havilli to score the third Hurricanes try! Lethal counter attack rugby from inside their own 22. Blistering pace from Lam. Beaudy converts.

19mins: Lost forward by Bidwell-Curtis in the maul. Defensive scrum for the Hurricanes .. but there scrum hasn't been flash this season.

18mins: Scrum penalty for the Crusaders. Matt Todd the stand in captain asks Mitch Hunt to find the touchline and he does 5m out.

16mins: So Crusaders lose Crotty and Whitelock in the first 15 minutes. Crusaders are into the Hurricanes 22 for the first time .. looks like Scott Barrett has knocked it on but the referee awards the scrum to the Saders ... Laumpae got a hand on the pass. Crusaders scrum right on the Hurricanes 22.

14mins: TRY HURRICANES: TJ Perenara. Crusaders finally get their hands on the ball but Hunt kicks it right down Jordie's throat and he brings it back ... Jordie glides through a gaping hole but Crusaders cover well. Three-phases later and Jordie ghosts through again -- great pass from Chris Eves ... Barrett pops a beaut of a pass to TJ Perenara who crashes over. Beaudy converts ... Sam Whitelock won't return to the field .. he too has concussion.

10mins: Another ruck penalty for the Canes. That's 5-0 now. Jordie to take a shot at three-points from 40m ... but it fades to the right of the post.

9mins: Hurricanes on attack. Another good burst by Julian Savea. Beaudy with a kick through but it's too long. 22 for the Crusaders. Crotty won't return.

7mins: Jordie Barrett pulls in an up an under and sneaks through a small gap in the defensive line .. kick and chase but Bridge cleans up well. Goodhue breaks through for the Crusaders but great tackle by Riccitelli and he wins a turnover penalty. Beaudy kicks for touch and the Canes have another 5m lineout.

6mins: TRY HURRICANES: Chris Eves. Whitelock competes at the lineout but he can't pull it down... ball drops to Eves who crashed through the lineout to score the opening try. Barrett converts.

4mins: Great period of play. Hurricanes earned a penalty but Barrett tapped it, turning down an easy three-points. Laumape went close and he Crusaders pinged again for offside. Ryan Crotty off for a head assesment. Lineout 5m for the Canes.

2mins: Huge run by Julian Savea .. who looks super fit ... busts through four or five poor tackles...Hurricanes on attack just outside the Crusaders 22.

Kick Off - Mitch Hunt gets the game underway....Hurricanes clear but not into touch ... Havilli returns the ball but the Crusaders are penalised at the ruck. Scott Barrett illegal cleanout.

7.34pm: Brad Shields is out on the park so no late chamges.

7.31pm: Shields still listed in match squads - no word on if the injury is severe ... players a minute from heading out.

7.21pm: Brad Shields being attended to by Hurricanes medical staff .... looks to be a sore shoulder. Will keep you updated.

7.12pm: No late changes to report at this stage. Big game for Mitch Hunt tonight ... big shoes to fill but he showed last year he has a ton of class.

7.06pm: Slightly overcast conditions in Wellington for the big game tonight. It's quite cool but not too much breeze at thhis point.

Hello and welcome to live updates of the Hurricanes hosting the Crusaders at Westpac Stadium in round four of Super Rugby.

The Hurricanes are coming off a scrappy win over the Jaguares while the Crusaders demolished the Stormers last week.

Incumbent Crusaders first-five Mitch Hunt will have a big job ahead of him as he battles Beauden Barrett in his 100th Super Rugby game for the Hurricanes.

We bring you live streaming written commentary, video highlights (be sure to refresh your browser) and all the action.

Commentary will start from around 7:20 pm (NZT).

Lineups

Hurricanes

15. Jordie Barrett, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape , 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Brad Shields (c), 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Vaea Fifita, 3 Ben May, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Chris Eves

Replacements : 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Marcel Renata, 19 Michael Fatialofa, 20 Blade Thomson, 21 Richard Judd, 22 Ihaia West, 23. Vince Aso

Crusaders

1. Wyatt Crockett, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Sam Whitelock (C), 6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 7. Matt Todd (VC), 8. Jordan Taufua, 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Mitchell Hunt, 11. George Bridge, 12. Ryan Crotty (VC), 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Seta Tamanivalu , 15. David Havili,

Replacements : 16. Ben Funnell,17. Chris King ,18. Oliver Jager ,19. Luke Romano ,20. Billy Harmon , 21. Mitchell Drummon, 22. Mike Delany, 23. Manasa Mataele



Match Officials:

Referee: Brendan Pickerill

Assistant Ref 1: Paul Williams

Assistant Ref 2: Cam Stone

TMO: Glenn Newman



Previous results:

15/07/2017 Hurricanes 31-22 Crusaders Wellington

13/05/2017 Hurricanes 12-20 Crusaders Christchurch

16/07/2016 Hurricanes 35-10 Crusaders Christchurch

29/05/2015 Hurricanes 18-35 Crusaders Christchurch

02/05/2015 Hurricanes 29-23 Crusaders Wellington

Head-to-head:

Hurricanes $1.65 Crusaders $2.25

Pre-match banter: Hurricanes pair set to reach milestones





The Hurricanes will mark a double milestone on Saturday when they host defending Super Rugby champions the Crusaders in their first home match of the season.

First five-eighth Beauden Barrett will play his 100th match for the Hurricanes while veteran prop Ben May will bring up a century of Super Rugby appearances, having previously represented the Crusaders and Chiefs.

Barrett made his debut against the Cheetahs in 2011, and has gone on to score more than 1000 Super Rugby points.

He will become the 12th Hurricanes player to bring up 100 appearances, joining Dane Coles, Andrew Hore, Cory Jane, Ma'a Nonu, Julian Savea, Conrad Smith, Rodney So'oialo, Jeremy Thrush, Neemia Tialata, Tana Umaga and Victor Vito.

May has also been a regular fixture in the Hurricanes jersey, having played 64 matches for the franchise since making his debut against the Stormers in 2012.

Coach Chris Boyd has named an unchanged starting line-up from the one which beat the Jaguares 34-9 last week.

The only changes are on the bench where two-game All Blacks hooker Asafo Aumua is set to make his Hurricanes debut after being sidelined with a rib injury.

There could also be Hurricanes debuts for prop Marcel Renata, who has joined the squad after Alex Fidow was injured against the Jaguares, and halfback Richard Judd who has also joined the squad as injury cover.

In the final change on the bench, Ihaia West returns after starting against the Bulls in South Africa.

Newshub/NZN