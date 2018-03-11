NRL: Warriors beat Rabbitohs 32-20 in season opener to break Perth hoodoo

The Warriors have ended their Perth hoodoo in impressive fashion with a 32-20 win over South Sydney in their NRL clash at Optus Stadium.

The Warriors entered Saturday's match having lost all nine previous games in Perth.

But they made sure the first rugby league match at Perth's new stadium was one to remember, running in six tries to four in an easy victory.

The Warriors were widely tipped to struggle this year, but they looked dangerous in attack and much fitter than the team who ended last season with nine- consecutive losses.

In contrast, Souths were out of sorts in attack, and missed too many tackles under new coach Anthony Seibold.

And they copped two dubious refereeing decisions in the first half.

The Rabbitohs were left seething in the 32nd minute when Warriors prop Sam Lisone was awarded a try on review despite an apparent obstruction.

The on-field referee initially disallowed the try, deeming Warriors forward Isaiah Papali'i had obstructed Adam Reynolds in the lead-up.