NRL: Warriors coach Stephen Kearney praises Blake Green after impressive club debut during 32-20 win over Rabbitohs

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has heaped praise on journeyman recruit Blake Green, but has told his players not to get carried away with their 32-20 opening-round win over South Sydney.

NZ were irresistible against the Rabbitohs, running in six tries to four in front of 38,824 fans at Perth's Optus Stadium.

The win ended their nine-match losing streak in Perth.

But more importantly, the triumph has given the playing group belief that they can defy the pundits and make a surprise finals appearance this season.

Five-eighth Green starred against the Rabbitohs, with the 31-year-old proving to be the perfect foil for scrumhalf Shaun Johnson.

Kearney was happy with the first-up performance of Green, who is now at his sixth NRL club.

"Blake's been a really important inclusion into the group," Kearney said.