Scott Dixon to start ninth in IndyCar season-opening St Petersburg Grand Prix

Kiwi driver Scott Dixon will start ninth on the grid in the IndyCar season- opening St Petersburg Grand Prix on Monday (NZT).



The four-time champion's string of qualifying for the Firestone Fast Six in nine straight events came to an end on a slick track with light rain falling.

Dixon's morning run in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda impressed, but the New Zealander couldn't carry that form through to the afternoon.

Caught on the wrong set of tires when the track didn't dry during the second qualifying session as expected, Dixon ended the day a disappointed man.

"Rough end to the day after being quickest in the morning session," he tweeted.

"Misread the conditions, wrong tyres in Q2 so we'll be starting ninth tomorrow. The PNCBank car is feeling good."

Rookie Canadiam driver Robert Wickens, driving a Honda for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, will start the 110-lap race from pole in his IndyCar debut.

NZN