Super Rugby: Blues captain James Parsons determined to build off win against Lions

Blues captain James Parson's believes his side's win over the Lions will be a turning point for the remainder of the season.

Trailing the powerhouse South African outfit 28-10 with 17 minutes remaining, the Blues found an extra gear and went on to win 38-35, thanks to a last-minute try to Murphy Taramai.

It was the Blues' first win of the season after narrow defeats to the Highlanders (41-34) and Chiefs (31-27), and Parsons is hopeful his troops can build off the result.

"It's massive win, and now it's about using the momentum in a positive light and building our season week by week," he said.

"There's no need to get carried away. The Stormers are the next opponent and it's sharpening our spears during the week so we can go out with the same hunger and want in Cape Town."

The Blues last won in Johannesburg back in 2011, and it was their first win over the Lions since 2012. On top of that, the Auckland franchise had only won once in their last 10 matches in South Africa.

Parson labelled the result as one of the best of his professional rugby career.

"[Beating] the British and Iris Lions is up there, but I just texted my dad and said this is the one I'll remember forever.

There's a lot of history at Ellis Park and I'm a traditionalist as most people know, and a bit of a code head. I certainly will take this to my grave with a smile on my face but I'll worry about that in years to come.

"Right now though it is about replicating the week and our preparation as a group and making sure we build towards it as a group, because we did it as a united group this week and it is about keeping that compose, moving forward."

Coach Tana Umaga was also full of praise, as he knew his players were capable of stepping up when needed most to get a result.

"We've known what's been within this group and the work they've done round showing that resilience and toughness to grind out wins," he said after the game.

"We've just been waiting for them to show it. They did that in leaps and bounds tonight.

"In terms of the confidence we can take out, it's great. We know what it took for us to get to this stage and now we've got to get that consistency in our preparation so we can get that in our performance."

Newshub.