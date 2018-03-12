Super Rugby: Chiefs remain without key players due to injury ahead of Bulls clash

The Chiefs' injury crisis is showing no signs of abating, with several key players still unavailable to play for the franchise.

Lock Dominic Bird is consulting a specialist and may undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, while All Black Charlie Ngatai remains sidelined for at least another two weeks due to his knee injury.

Shaun Stevenson could also go under the knife and be out for up to five weeks.

Yet the biggest problem remains in the front row, with prop Atu Moli ruled out for the rest of the season and Nepo Laulala missing for up to three months.

Test prop Kane Hames, suffering from concussion symptoms, could also miss this week's clash with the Bulls in Hamilton.

"Kane's seeing specialists at the moment and it's not appropriate for me to comment on what that's about," says coach Colin Cooper.

"But he's making good progress."

Cooper was frank with his assessment on why so many players were getting hurt in 2018 compared to previous years - particularly during his previous coaching stint at the Hurricanes from 2003 to 2010.