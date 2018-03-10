Winter Paralympics: Kiwi Paralympian Corey Peters wins bronze

Alpine skier Corey Peters has put New Zealand on the medal table on the first day of Winter Paralympics competition, bagging a bronze medal.

Less than 24 hours after carrying the Kiwi flag at the opening ceremony in PyeongChang, Peters finished third in the downhill sitting event.

New Zealand's lone medallist at the Sochi Games four years ago, when he bagged silver, Peters had to work hard to even make it to Korea after dislocating his shoulder in a training run in January.

He produced a time of 1 minute 26 seconds to finish less than 2sec behind American winner Andrew Kurka. Japan's Taiki Morii was the runner-up.

Colorado-based Peters was left in a wheelchair following a motocross accident in 2009 and took up skiing two years later.

Earlier, Kiwi Adam Hall placed fifth in the men's standing downhill with a time 2sec slower than Swiss winner Theo Gmur.

Hall was the lone New Zealand medallist at the 2010 Vancouver Games, when he won gold.

He and Peters have a busy schedule at the Games, along with snowboard cross specialist Carl Murphy.

NZN