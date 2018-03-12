Five incredible ways to explore Great Britain

The New Zealand summer is officially over and, for some, that means it's time to start seeking out holiday destinations where the daylight lingers longer.
Here are Newshub's top five picks for things to do in Great Britain.
1. Live out your fairy tale fantasy
Imagining you have long lost royal heritage is a dream so popular, it's the cornerstone of key movies and books from The Princess Diaries to Cinderella.
The ancient castles which dot Britain's countryside are perfect for beginning your 'rule' during a vacation.
At Edinburgh Castle you'll find the Scottish Crown Jewels, the Stone of Destiny and some stunning stained glass windows.
An hour from London is the lesser known Leeds Castle in Kent, offering 900 years of royal heritage. It is situated on two islands with a moat.
And of course you can always pop by Buckingham Palace in London to see if the Queen is home (tip - the Royal Standard will be flying if she is. Otherwise the Union Jack flag is on display).
2. Follow in Sir Ed Hillary's footsteps
Iconic Kiwi Sir Edmund Hillary is famous for being the first person to conquer Mt Everest, but it wasn't as easy as simply heading straight to the mountain. He practiced beforehand by climbing Mt Snowden, which is the second highest peak in Britain.
There are scores of outdoor activities in Snowdonia National Park in North Wales for both the adventurous at heart and those who prefer to sip on a cup of tea while taking in the rugged beauty of the landscape.
3. Discover Britain's Viking centre
Revisit medieval England by heading to the historic walled city in the north-east. Back in the 9th century, York was the capital of Viking territory and today the Jorvik Viking Centre tells the story of the city during that time. Home to numerous historic buildings you'll also find Britain's best preserved medieval street, 'The Shambles'.
York is only two hours away by train from London's King Cross station, so an affordable day trip.
Foodies will also love York and its surrounds. Slightly further afield from the town is the bustling market town of Malton which offers food-lovers guided tasting tours and festivals.
4. Road trip through the countryside
For those who like the wind in their hair, Wales is a great place for road tripping adventures.
It's home to more than 640 castles, the most of any nation in the world! You can also find luxury country hotels and local produce in market towns like Abergavenny. Any road trip should include a few days in the Welsh capital Cardiff (just two hours from London), where you'll find Spillers Records, the world's oldest record store, as well as the national museum and art gallery, which happens to hold the most Monet paintings outside of Paris.
5. Easy riding in Britain
Sometimes the simplest way to explore Britain is to join a tour. Flight Centre offers a number of different guided tours ranging from one-day trips to longer ones.
People can join a wine-tasting or breweries tour, or jump on the original London sightseeing tour bus. For Harry Potter fans, there's a tour to Isle of Skye which includes a ride on the steam train used as the Hogwarts Express.
For some truly expert advice on how to get to Britain, where to stay and what to see and do talk to your local Flight Centre or hop online and discover more today.
This article was created by Newshub in combination with Flight Centre and Visit Britain.