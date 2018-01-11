Woman returns 'dead' Christmas tree in January, gets full refund

A US woman has received a full refund after returning her dead tree 10 days after Christmas.

The unidentified woman was pictured waiting at the Costco till with the lifeless tree in Santa Clara, California, on January 4.

When staff asked why she wanted her money back she replied "because it is dead", according to Scott Bentley, who posted the encounter to Facebook.

"I can't make this stuff up," he began.

"Woman in line at Costco, totally nonchalant, to return her Christmas tree.

"If I didn't see it, I wouldn't believe that someone had so little moral values or lack of conscience.

"Heartbreaking to think she may have needed that money so much, she lost all self-respect and dignity for it.

"She did get a refund - not happily though."

Costco's return policy says it will "refund purchase price" on any unsatisfactory products, with the exceptions of electronics, diamonds, cigarettes, alcohol and special order products.

It also says it won't refund products that have a limited life expectancy - but it seems the woman had expected the Christmas magic to last a little longer.

Newshub.