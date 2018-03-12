Australia Wrap: Queensland floods, million dollar reward for wanted man, and speeding Porsche drivers

A group of more than 70 schoolchildren and their teachers have been evacuated six days after becoming stranded by flood water at a campsite in north Queensland.

The group from The Willows State School had been trapped at the Echo Creek adventure park near Tully since last Monday.

Meanwhile, a million-dollar reward will be offered for information on the execution-style murder of gangster Willie Thompson, and a wannabe race car driver may well have set a new record in Melbourne.

Australia Correspondent Jason Morrison spoke to Duncan Garner.

Watch the video.