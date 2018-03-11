Donald Trump announces 2020 campaign slogan - 'Keep America Great!'

President Donald Trump has announced his 2020 campaign slogan will be 'Keep America Great!'.

"Our new slogan when we start running in, can you believe it, two years from now, is going to be 'Keep America Great' exclamation point," Mr Trump said from a Pennsylvania rally.

"I never thought I'd be giving my expression for four years [from now], but I am so confident that we are going to be, it is going to be so amazing.

"It's the only reason I give it to you. If I was, like, ambiguous about it, if I wasn't sure about what is going to happen - the country is going to be great."

The President was speaking at the rally to support Republican candidate Rick Saccone before a special election this week.

Mr Trump's proposed phrase claims progress since the message of his 2016 slogan: 'Make America Great Again'.

Last week Mr Trump appointed digital media and political strategist Brad Parscale to lead his 2020 bid for re-election.

