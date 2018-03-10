Drunk Australian man who led police on slow-speed chase atop mining front loader convicted

A Western Australia man labelled an "idiot" by police for leading them on slow-speed chase atop a mining front loader while drunk has been convicted.

Andrew Bagley, 40, was accused of stealing the front loader and leading police on a 30km/h chase through the town of Leonora when he refused to stop, the ABC reports.

He caused $30,000 worth of damage to the Goldfields Highway in the process, dragging the machine's bucket along the ground.

Eventually police pepper-sprayed and Tasered him to get him to comply with their instructions.

After being arrested he recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.076. The Western Australia limit is 0.05.

In court on Friday he was convicted of reckless driving, damaging property and failing to stop. He pleaded guilty to obstructing officers and drink driving.

Bagely was acquitted of stealing the machine after he successfully argued his boss said he could take it to dig out a work vehicle that had become stuck in bushland.

He was fined AU$4600 (NZ$4960), charged court costs of $98.50 and disqualified from driving for six months.

The judge warned him should Main Roads WA decide to file civil proceedings he could face extra costs for damaging the highway.

Newshub.