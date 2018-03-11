Four dead after armed standoff at California veterans' home

Three hostages have been killed after a standoff between police and a gunman at a veterans' home in California.

The suspect had been a client at the home's facility for veterans who suffer post-traumatic stress disorder.

Highway Patrol assistant chief Chris Childs says hostage negotiators spent hours trying to contact the gunman.

"Shortly before 6pm this evening, law enforcement personnel made entry into the room where we felt the hostages were being held - and unfortunately made the discovery of three deceased females and one deceased male suspect."

He was later identified as 36-year-old Albert Wong, a former rifleman. The women were named as Christine Loeber, 48m Jennifer Golick, 42m and Jennifer Gonzales, 29.

Other potential victims were released before he opened fire.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic situation in Yountville and mourn the loss of three incredible women who cared for our veterans," US President Donald Trump tweeted.

Around 1000 veterans are cared for at the Yountville facility.

Newshub.