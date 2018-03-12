Navy pilots' disbelief at UFO caught on camera

Video of the moment a highly trained US Navy pilot captured an unidentified flying object in his sights has been released for the first time.

Shot off the US east coast in 2015 aboard a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet, the footage has been just been declassified for the first time.

"Whoa, got it! Woo-hoo!" one pilot shouts, as his sensors lock onto the white oval, seen speeding just above the surface of the Atlantic. "What the f**k is that thing?"

"Oh my gosh, dude!" another shouts. "Look at that flying!"

The footage was obtained and released by the To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science, an organisation set up by former Blink 182 singer-turned-UFO researcher Tom DeLonge.

On its website, To The Stars said the footage was notable for the mystery craft's lack of wings, tails and exhaust.

In an article for the Washington Post, To The Stars adviser Christopher Mellon said it shows the need for the US to up its game when it comes to researching UFOs.

"Is it possible that America has been technologically leap-frogged by Russia or China? Or... might they be evidence of some alien civilisation?" he asked.

"Unfortunately, we have no idea, because we aren't even seeking answers."

Mr Mellon is no amateur - he was deputy assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence in the Bill Clinton and George W Bush administrations.

Growing evidence

The new video, dubbed 'GO FAST' by To The Stars, comes only months after two other clips shot by the US military were declassified.

In the first, pilots observed and discussed a "strange, hovering, egg-shaped craft". The second concerned a UFO which pilots said dropped from a height of 18km at supersonic speed, stopping to hover at a mere 15m above sea level.

"The United States possesses nothing capable of such feats," writes Mr Mellon.

"These encounters occurred in broad daylight and were independently monitored by radars aboard multiple ships and aircraft... These mysterious aircraft easily sped away from and outmanoeuvred America's front-line fighters without a discernible means of propulsion."

The Pentagon revealed in December it had funded a secret five-year investigation into UFOs. Its head, military intelligence official Luis Elizondo, quit his Pentagon role in October to join the To The Stars Academy.

Newshub.