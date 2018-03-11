OJ Simpson says deaths 'killed him'

A never-seen-before interview with OJ Simpson, in which he claims the death of his ex-wife "killed" him, is set to air in the US.



Simpson, a football star and actor, was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman after a highly publicised trial in 1994.

The interview was shot in 2006 to promote a book about the deaths called If I Did It. The ghost-written book was Simpson's "hypothetical" account of the killings, which he has always denied.

During the interview, Simpson says he "always loved" Nicole, but "didn't like her".

"I loved her, but I wasn't in love with her. To some degree I didn't really like her. I thought she was losing herself in many ways."

He then talks about the effect her and Goldman's deaths had on him.

"It's almost like Ron and Nicole were physically dead, and it's almost like they killed me. Who I was, was attacked and murdered also in that short period of time. Once again, to this day, it bugs me that it seems people wanted me to be guilty. That really, really bothered me."

After 12 years, Simpson said he was learning to deal with scepticism he wasn't really innocent.

"My friends and family and I, because of so many stories in the tabloids that are not true, we just live with it."

The teaser clip was released on TMZ. Fox News will air the interview during a two-hour special on Sunday night (US time).

Executive producer Terry Wrong said Simpson's version of what happened the night the killings took place is "jaw-dropping".

"I think it's a fascinating contribution to a subject that people have shown an abiding interest in. We're taking you inside the mind of OJ Simpson where nobody has ever been."

Simpson was arrested again in 2007, this time for armed robbery and kidnapping. He spent nine years behind bars.

He didn't respond when asked by Fox News for comment about the new documentary.

Newshub.