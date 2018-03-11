Steve Bannon takes alt-right message to France

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, a champion of Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda, is to address the party congress of France's far-right National Front, a senior official of the French anti-immigrant party says.

Mr Bannon, an American nationalist who ran the right-wing Breitbart News, was among Mr Trump's closest aides during the 2016 US election campaign, the presidential transition and his first months in office.

But the pair had a bitter public falling out and Mr Bannon was fired by the White House last August, though he continued to speak with Mr Trump and tried to promote the President's agenda.

National Front leader Marine Le Pen will meet Mr Bannon at her party's convention in the French city of Lille on Saturday, her partner Louis Aliot said in a tweet.

The party is expected to unveil a new name as it searches for more voters and relevance in a political landscape transformed by President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist who defeated Ms Le Pen in France's election last May.

