Steve Bannon takes alt-right message to France

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, a champion of Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda, is to address the party congress of France's far-right National Front, a senior official of the French anti-immigrant party says.
Mr Bannon, an American nationalist who ran the right-wing Breitbart News, was among Mr Trump's closest aides during the 2016 US election campaign, the presidential transition and his first months in office.
But the pair had a bitter public falling out and Mr Bannon was fired by the White House last August, though he continued to speak with Mr Trump and tried to promote the President's agenda.
- Donald Trump fires back at Steve Bannon
- Bannon returns to alt-right site Breitbart News
- Steve Bannon 'fat-shames' Sean Spicer
National Front leader Marine Le Pen will meet Mr Bannon at her party's convention in the French city of Lille on Saturday, her partner Louis Aliot said in a tweet.
The party is expected to unveil a new name as it searches for more voters and relevance in a political landscape transformed by President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist who defeated Ms Le Pen in France's election last May.
Reuters