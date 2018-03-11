US nightclub shut down after horse rode onto dancefloor

A Florida nightclub has been shut down after a bikini-clad woman rode a horse onto the dancefloor.

Trapped by clubgoers, flashing lights and loud music, the horse became spooked and threw off its rider.

Authorities closed Mokai Lounge nightclub on Friday (local time) after footage of the incident surfaced online.

The venue is being investigated for animal abuse, as well as public health and wellness safety.

"Animal cruelty is an abhorrent and vile act," said Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber in a statement.

City manager Jimmy L Morales issued the order revoking the business license of the club.

"I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take."

Later that night, the same horse was seen at a nearby venue owned by the same people as Mokai Lounge nightclub.

Newshub.