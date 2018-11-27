Amanda Bynes finally reveals all after her 'drug-induced' public meltdown

Amanda Bynes has broken her silence about the drug abuse that led to a string of public meltdowns culminating in the derailment of her acting career.

In Paper Magazine's annual 'Break The Internet' issue, Bynes explained how depression, drugs and a distorted self-image were responsible for her spiral into a "really dark, sad world".

Now "almost four years sober", Bynes said she began smoking weed at 16, having spent her childhood as a star on Nickelodeon. She admitted to later experimenting with cocaine and ecstasy, but "definitely abused Adderral".

The 32-year-old says she "faked the symptoms of ADD" to get a prescription for the drug around 2007 - when she was starring in the movie Hairspray alongside John Travolta.

"I used to chew the Adderall tablets because I thought they made me [more] high [that way]," she said.

After a viewing of her last film, Easy A, she retired from acting via Twitter, a platform that she would go on to use to send hundreds of controversial and concerning tweets.