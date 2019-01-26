Michael Jackson documentary leaves viewers 'shellshocked' with graphic child abuse allegations

A new four-hour long documentary about Michael Jackson left audiences and critics "shellshocked" after presenting graphic allegations from two men claiming the singer abused them as children.

Leaving Neverland premiered on Friday (US Time) at the Sundance Film Festival detailing the accounts of Wade Robson and James Safechuck who claim Jackson befriended and then sexually abused them starting when they were just seven and 11-years-old respectively, reports Variety.

The material was apparently so graphic in its description of the sexual acts Jackson allegedly forced the children into that healthcare professionals and counsellors were present in the theatre in case any audience member needed to talk to someone about the footage.

The film reportedly features interviews with Mr Robson and Mr Safechuck - as well as their family members - about their first encounters with the singer and how they were groomed by him.

Jackson, who repeatedly denied sexual abuse allegations and was acquitted of child molestation charges in 2005, allegedly initiated sexual contact with the children during sleepovers before inviting them on trips, according to Variety.