Kiwi singers taking over the K-Pop world in South Korea

We are used to seeing hordes of young fans fawning over the likes of Justin Bieber or Harry Styles but in South Korea, pop music fans take things to a whole new level.

Super-fans follow their musical idols' every move, and their latest obsession includes a couple of Kiwis from the group Black Pink.

Newshub's Emma Cropper is in Seoul and met with some die-hard fans of the genre. She also explored how the city is feeding the obsession with a multi-level museum dedicated to K-Pop and its own version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Watch the video above.

