Jay Jay Feeney 'dumbfounded' as taxi driver found not guilty of assaulting her

Radio host Jay Jay Feeney says she's "devastated" following the news a taxi driver she accused of indecently assaulting her has been found not guilty.

Feeney reported an alleged incident to police in October 2017, claiming Baljeet Singh requested a "hook-up" in lieu of a taxi fare, before groping her breasts and trying to follow her into her apartment.

According to NZME, Singh maintained he never touched the broadcaster inappropriately. His trial at Auckland District Court ended with a not guilty verdict on Monday.

In a statement to Newshub, Feeney said she was "dumbfounded and devastated" by the outcome.

"I stand with all victims of sexual assault who have never been believed," she added.

Newshub understands Feeney will not be on air for her More FM drive show slot on Monday afternoon while she processes the news.

Last year, court proceedings between Feeney and Singh ended in a hung jury. At the time, her former husband Dom Harvey called the result "everyone's worst nightmare".

