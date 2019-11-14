Kodak Black gets nearly 4 years in prison for gun crime

Rapper Kodak Black has been sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges.

The Florida man lied about his criminal record while trying to buy pistols on multiple occasions.

Kodak Black, whose hits include 'Skrt' and 'Zeze', also faces pending drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other US states.

In the Florida court on Wednesday (local time), he said he "accepted responsibility" for his "mishap".

"I'm sorry for the actions that led me for where I'm standing."

US District Court Judge Federico Moreno told the 23-year-old rapper it was time for "tough love".

"Young people do stupid things," said Moreno.

"But the problem is that you've been doing stupid things since you were 15."

Kodak Black posted photos on Instagram following the sentencing with the message: "Hold it down while I'm on lock. Calling shots from the box #Literally."