Madonna sued by fan for being late to her own shows

Madonna is being sued by one angry fan for being late to her own concerts.

Nate Hollander has filed a class-action lawsuit against the 'Queen of Pop' for rescheduling her upcoming December 17 concert in Miami Beach from 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm.



The rescheduling is to accommodate the singer being late to her shows on her new tour, which kicked off in September.



TMZ reports that according to the suit 'Madonna has not been punctual on tour, often taking stage two hours later than scheduled'.

The suit claims this as the reason for the rescheduling.

At the time Hollander bought the tickets, the December 17 show was scheduled to start at 8:30 pm, the Florida man says he did not want to attend a concert at the new start date of 10.30 pm and that the tickets had lost their original value.

Hollander managed to resell the tickets on Ticketmaster but was dissatisfied that he was not able to recover the full costs of purchase.

"Due to the change in the start times ... all tickets purchased by Hollander and all class members suffered an extreme loss in value, making it impossible for Hollander and all class members to recover the amount paid for said tickets by reselling them," the lawsuit states.

Madonna has addressed the lawsuit's claims. Speaking at her concert on Friday night in Las Vegas, the singer told the crowd "here's something you all need to understand ... and that is, that the queen is never late".

