Jojo Rabbit beaten by Parasite and Marriage Story at SAG Awards

And Scarlett Johansson was up for best supporting actress but lost to Laura Dern for Marriage Story.

The SAG awards are only given to actors and are presented by actors. They're seen as an indication of who might win the Oscars.

Best actor went to Joaquin Phoenix for Batman spinoff Joker, while best actress went to Renée Zellweger for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.

Brad Pitt won his second SAG for best-supporting actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And Jennifer Aniston won best TV drama actress for The Morning Show. It's her second SAG award, with the first in 1996 for Friends.

Robert DeNiro received the lifetime achievement award and used much of his speech to denounce US President Donald Trump.

"If I have a bigger voice because of my situation I'm going to use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power," he said.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel won best comedy cast for the second year in a row.

The Crown won best drama cast.

Peter Dinklage won best drama actor for popular television show Game of Thrones.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won best comedy actress for Fleabag.

Fosse/Verdon won both best actor and actress in a TV movie with Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams.

Tony Shalhoub best comedy actor for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Laura Dern won best-supporting actress for Marriage Story.

Taika Waititi still has six more chances though as Jojo Rabbit is up for six Oscars next month, including best picture.