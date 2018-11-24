Dolce & Gabbana beg for forgiveness after insulting China

Dolce & Gabbana's co-founders have asked for China's "forgiveness", trying to salvage a crucial market for the luxury brand after a backlash against its latest advertising campaign.

The Italian fashion house cancelled a marquee show in Shanghai on Wednesday after celebrities and social media users threatened a boycott over the campaign, which led e-commerce firms to pull Dolce & Gabbana items on Thursday.

Users slammed the video campaign in which a Chinese woman struggles to eat pizza and pasta with chopsticks while the narrator offers eating lessons in a patronising tone.

The blunder was compounded when screenshots were circulated online of a private Instagram conversation, in which designer Stefano Gabbana makes a reference to "China Ignorant Dirty Smelling Mafia" and uses the smiling poo emoji to describe the country. The company said Gabbana's account had been hacked.

In a video apology on Friday, Gabbana and co-founder Domenico Dolce said they had "reflected seriously" and were saddened by the impact of their words.

"In the face of our cultural misunderstanding, we hope that we can earn your forgiveness," Dolce, speaking in Italian, said in the video of the two designers seated side-by-side.