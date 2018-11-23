UK shop Anthropologie ridiculed for selling bundle of sticks for £40

A popular UK homewares shop has come under fire for selling a bundle of brown sticks for over NZ$70.

Anthropologie claims the handful of birch twigs will add "rustic quality" to people looking to add a country-style interior to their home.

The bundle only comes with 18 sticks, which works out at around NZ$4 per twig.

"If you're looking to bring a rustic quality to your home, then this bundle of birchwood is the perfect piece for you!" the website reads.

According to the brand's website, they carefully curate a collection of "unique furniture" to "inspire everyone to live and dress beautifully".

However the sale hasn't gone down well on social media, with many people questioning the cost.

"If you're spending £40 on sticks then you need to get out more. Seriously. The ground's covered in them," one person wrote on Twitter.