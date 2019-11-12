Taco Bell's higher New Zealand prices described as 'heartbreaking'

New Zealanders dining at Taco Bell appear to be paying more than Americans for the same food and some are not happy about it.

However, the iconic US fast-food chain that opened its first local branch on Tuesday in Auckland' New Lynn says it "offers a competitive price point".

One affordable food fan has taken to Reddit with a table comparing the prices of Taco Bell menu items in US stores, those prices converted to Aotearoa's currency and the prices at the Auckland Taco Bell outlet.

According to the table, which is based on accurate prices at the time of publishing, Kiwis will be paying around NZ$1.50 - NZ$2.30 more per item.

For example, a Crunchwrap Supreme costs US$2.99 in America, which is NZ$4.70 using the current exchange rate. But on the New Lynn Taco Bell menu, the item costs NZ$6.99.