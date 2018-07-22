Lake Wanaka helicopter crash: Search resumes for missing pilot

The search for Matt Wallis, the pilot of a crashed helicopter in Lake Wanaka, has resumed.

The operation is now being led by police, after first being co-ordinated by Rescue Coordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ).

Items believed to be from the helicopter have been located in Stevensons Arm, Lake Wanaka.

Police, Land Search and Rescue and Coastguard boats are all involved in the search.

The police national dive squad is due in Wanaka today and will make an assessment of the situation this afternoon.

An oil slick and wreckage washed up on Stevensons Island on Saturday afternoon, but weather conditions hindered the response effort for the evening.

The weather Sunday morning is cold but calm, offering a good opportunity for search teams to operate.

The missing pilot has been confirmed as Matt Wallis, a well-known local figure in the tourism industry.

The Wallis family are some of the most well-known aviation operators in New Zealand. The father, Sir Tim Wallis, founded the Warbirds over Wanaka festival while his four boys run a high-country luxury resort known as Minaret Station that can only be accessed by helicopter.

A long-time friend of the family and fellow helicopter pilot, Simon Spencer-Bower, described the ordeal as "unthinkable".

"The boys grew up in helicopters and have been operating helicopters all their lives," he said.

"[It’s] a huge loss to the community, the whole Wallis family have been so, so engaged in the community, you only have to look at Warbirds over Wanaka and the fantastic experience that has given to thousands and thousands of people over many years."

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult told Newshub the community will be devastated, as will the tight-knit helicopter industry.

"The Wallis family are a robust lot, they'll be gathering together and the community will be there for them as well.

Snr Const Philip Vink is leading the search, and says it was clear something was wrong early on.

"The helicopter had a tracking system on it which showed it suddenly stopped transmitting. That's my understanding and that's what set the alarm off, if you like."

An investigation has opened into the incident, which involved the notoriously dangerous Robinson R44 helicopter model, which has been involved in several 'mast bumping' incidents in the past.

