Missing Hutt Valley man last seen jumping from moving vehicle in Silverstream

A Hutt Valley man who went missing on Wednesday was last seen jumping from a moving vehicle on Whitemans Road in Silverstream.

Police are searching for 26-year-old Wade Chout, who has been missing for two days. According to police he has not been in contact with any friends or family since his disappearance.

He was last sighted jumping from the vehicle at 9.15am and police are urging anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts to come forward as they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone who may have seen or heard from Mr Chout should contact their local police station.

Newshub.