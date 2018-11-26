Needle found in South Island strawberry

Police are investigating after a needle was found inside a strawberry in the South Island.

The deadly object was found inside a punnet purchased at a supermarket in Geraldine on Saturday morning, a police spokesperson says.

"Police received a report from an individual that a needle was found in a strawberry, which was said to be purchased from a Geraldine supermarket," a police spokesperson told Newshub.

"Timaru Police is looking into it."

It follows the nationwide food scare across Australia when over 100 needles were found in Australian strawberries.

It's the latest needle to be found in New Zealand since three needles were found in a punnet of strawberries at an Auckland supermarket in September.

Our strawberry industry is worth more than $35 million, with around 70 growers. Strawberry growers warn that a copycat effect could be devastating to our industry.

"We've got a number of growers with their livelihoods on the line," says Strawberries NZ executive manager Michael Ahern. "Employees and their service companies, there's a lot at stake."

After the first needle was found in Auckland, Mr Ahern urged New Zealanders not to be overly concerned, telling The AM Show growers will "do everything they can to provide the New Zealand consumer with a trusted and reliable product".

