Woman dies in 'truly tragic' Nelson Lakes tramping disaster

A 55-year-old woman has died in a "truly tragic" Nelson Lakes tramping disaster on Sunday.

She was tramping with a family member when she became severely hypothermic at high altitude in the national park.

A helicopter was sent out at 9am on Sunday morning, but the woman was already dead when the crew found her on the Mount Robert Ridge.

Another two trampers were lucky to survive in the same area after they were rescued from high altitude on Saturday night.

Emergency services were alerted when the couple encountered deep snow on their route up Mount Robert Ridge. They were spotted in fading light using night vision goggles 1800 metres above sea level and approximately four kilometres from their intended hut.

Police say both of these incidents began after the trampers started their trips into very exposed, snow-covered alpine routes in inappropriate weather conditions.

Snow was falling and the wind was extreme, taking the wind chill down to as low as -16C.

"It is important to monitor proposed weather conditions and make good decisions around them, and the risk that inclement weather poses to your intended trip," Sergeant Malcolm York said.

"Consider the time of day you are setting out, know your limitations and make sure you have appropriate clothing and equipment with you."

Newshub.