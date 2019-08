A serious crash in Taranaki has left one person dead.

On Saturday, shortly after midday, a serious single-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 45 near to Hawera in south Taranaki.

While police were initially unable to provide details on injuries, it has now been confirmed one person - the sole occupant of the vehicle - has died.

Diversions have now been put into place and police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified of the accident.

Newshub.