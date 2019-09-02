Trial begins for man accused of indecent assaults at Labour Party youth camp

The trial of the man accused of five cases of indecent assault at a Labour Party youth camp in February last year has begun.

The 20-year old has interim name suppression during the trial at Auckland District Court which is expected to last all week.

It's alleged he harassed two male and two female teenagers - touching the two males on their genitals, one female on the face and neck and one on the breast and bottom during the camp at Waihi.

The man has pleaded not guilty to all five charges before a jury of five women and seven men.

The trial continues.

Newshub.