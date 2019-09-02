Two lanes on Auckland's Harbour Bridge to close for inspection after crash

Two lanes on Auckland's Harbour Bridge will be closed for a road inspection after a crash this morning.
The NZ Transport Agency has advised there will be further delays, as it must close the two left-hand southbound lanes to examine the surface of the road.
A median barrier damaged by the truck crash will be replaced and any further action such as water blasting or spreading absorbent material on the road will be undertaken.
A 70kmh speed limit is in place for the bridge.
"The Transport Agency thanks motorists delayed by this morning's disruption for their patience and understanding as the motorway network returns to normal," NZTA said in a statement.
The crash occurred at 4.45am on Monday - a road-marking truck and a car collided causing the truck to burst into flames at the base of the bridge.
No one was injured in the crash, but it caused chaos for commuters.
All southbound lanes on the bridge were closed until 6.55am, causing traffic to back up resulting in major delays.
