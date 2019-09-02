Two lanes on Auckland's Harbour Bridge to close for inspection after crash

Two lanes on Auckland's Harbour Bridge will be closed for a road inspection after a crash this morning.

The NZ Transport Agency has advised there will be further delays, as it must close the two left-hand southbound lanes to examine the surface of the road.

A median barrier damaged by the truck crash will be replaced and any further action such as water blasting or spreading absorbent material on the road will be undertaken.

A 70kmh speed limit is in place for the bridge.