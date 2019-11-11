Amber-Rose Rush murder-accused had her blood-covered phone and driver's licence - witness

Warning: This article contains details that may disturb some people.

A witness in the Venod Skantha murder trial has testified to driving him to his alleged victim's house the night she was killed.



After an argument on Facebook between Skantha and 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush, the witness says Skantha picked him up and told him to drive to her house.

The witness, who cannot be identified, said Skantha was away for about five minutes, then came back holding Amber-Rose's phone and license - which was covered in blood - as well as a bloodied knife in his side pocket.

He said Skantha then threw the phone in a quarry and burned the licence, phone case and his clothes.

Rush was found dead in her bed on February 18. Skantha, a 32-year-old doctor, is on trial accused of her murder, but the defence's case is that she was killed by an intruder, who was not Skantha.

The witness quoted Skantha as saying he had a "master plan".

"I thought he'd had too many wines. He does like his liquor. We drove to Clermiston Ave, he said, 'Park around the corner, I'll be back in a minute.' He was away for five to 10 minutes."

The witness said when Skantha returned, he could see him holding Rush's phone, which was covered in blood.

"I said, 'Vinnie, what have you done?'"

Skantha has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and four separate counts of threatening to kill.

The trial is ongoing.

Newshub.