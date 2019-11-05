Car fire on Auckland motorway blocks northbound lanes

The NZTA is warning motorists to expect delays after a car burst into flames on State Highway 1 on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened in St Marys Bay, after the Victoria Park Tunnel.
The NZTA posted footage to social media showing the vehicle engulfed in flames on the side of the motorway. It's caused a significant slowdown in traffic.
"Two lanes northbound are now blocked as emergency services attend to the fire. Three lanes north remain available," it said on Facebook.
"Follow directions of emergency services, pass with extra care and expect delays this afternoon."
Newshub.