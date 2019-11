A diver has died near Channel Island, north of Coromandel in the Hauraki Gulf.

Police were notified at 12:30pm on Wednesday by the diver's partner after he became unresponsive in the water.

A helicopter was sent to the scene, and CPR was performed on the diver but efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

A Royal New Zealand Navy boat was near the scene and transported him to shore.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

Police are providing support to the diver's family.

Newshub.