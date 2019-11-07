Grace Millane murder trial: CCTV footage shows last pictures of backpacker alive

The jury in the trial of the man accused of murdering Grace Millane has been shown CCTV footage capturing the pair on a date in the hours before she died.

The 21-year-old British backpacker and the 27-year-old man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - agreed to meet up in the Auckland CBD on December 1 after messaging on Tinder.

In his opening statement on Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey said there were many CCTV cameras around the Auckland Central area that captured the pair's movement throughout the evening.

CCTV footage showed Millane standing below the SkyTower and the young backpacker could be seen using her phone, which is when police believe she sent her family a photo of a Christmas tree.

The accused entered the shot and initially looked to turn around before approaching her.

The pair hugged, went into SkyCity and to Andy's Burger Bar.

They stayed there for around an hour before heading to Victoria St's Mexican Cafe and then onto the Bluestone Room bar.

At one stage, they're seen kissing each other, while Millane also texted a friend to say she was enjoying the date.

"They were plainly comfortable in one another's company that evening," McCoubrey told the jury on Wednesday. Defence lawyer Ian Brookie described it as a fairly typical Saturday night for a young couple.

The final moment Millane was seen alive in public was also caught on CCTV camera. She can be seen entering the CityLife hotel with the accused at 9:40pm on December 1 and getting into a lift.

Newshub.

