Grace Millane murder trial: Live updates as second police interview plays, Scott Beard gives evidence

2:45pm - Det Insp Beard confirms that polling data led officers to the Waitakere Ranges on December 8.

He says about 70 staff were involved in the investigation by December 9.

That is all the evidence Det Insp Beard is required to give.

The court is now taking a short break. The next witness is expected to be the Crown’s final.

2:42pm - On Wednesday, the jury saw CCTV footage of the accused getting into an Uber on December 6 at 5:18am.

Det Insp Beard confirms the man travelled to Mission Bay for eight minutes. CCTV footage from the Auckland suburb couldn't be retrieved. He says businesses and organisations often overwrite CCTV footage after a week, while other footage isn't kept indefinitely.

The detective inspector tells the court that police efforts focused on getting CCTV footage from the central city in the first parts of the investigation.

The woman the accused said he had arranged to meet with on the night of December 1 was also tracked down by police. Det Insp Beard says they had planned to meet for lunch, but she cancelled. They didn't arrange to meet that night.

2:36pm - Detective Inspector Scott Beard is giving evidence. He was in charge of the Millane investigation and is in the witness box to provide an overview of the case.

He says he had inquiries made to find the items the accused put in the Albert Park rubbish bin that weren't still in the bin when officers checked it.

That led officers to an East Tamaki rubbish tip. However, due to the resources required to search the large tip, a decision was made to not continue the search.

This meant Millane's cellphone was never recovered.

1:04pm - The doctor who examined the accused after his arrest is giving evidence.

Dr Samuel Rawlings tells the court there were two bruises on the accused’s chest, which could be a week old.

There were also small cuts on his hands likely older than two days as they were well healed.

Under cross-examination, Dr Rawlings confirms the accused was cooperative during the examination.

He says the abrasions on his hands were minor.

Court has adjourned for the lunch break.

Justice Simon Moore has indicated to the jury that the Crown expects to finish its case on Thursday afternoon.





12:37pm - Det Settle is now being cross-examined by Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield.

Det Settle confirms the accused was cooperative throughout the process before and after his arrest, including telling police where Grace’s body was.

12:17pm - The jury sees the moment the accused is arrested for Millane’s murder.

Accused says he didn’t intend to cause the death, but admits she probably died in his company.

He says he is telling police his version of events because of "her family". He wants her family to have closure.

The video ends shortly after.

During this, the accused wipes his eyes in the dock.